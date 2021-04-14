Colorado Springs launches Then and Now photo challenge as part of 150th celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has launched the Then and Now photo contest as part of the city's 150th anniversary celebration.

As part of the contest, citizens, businesses, organizations, and visitors are invited to share then and now photos of people, places, etc. in the city. The submissions should show an old and new picture of the same local area, neighborhood, park, scenic backdrop, or event.

Photos should be shared side-by-side on social media with the hashtag #COS150 or the city should be tagged with @CityofCOS.

Many free smartphone apps and websites allow you to quickly insert photos into a “Then & Now” collage template.

Local photographer Mike Pach’s “Then & Now” photo exhibit will open July 8 at Library 21C.