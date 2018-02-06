Colorado Springs deputy shooting: 1 of 3 injured law enforcement officers released from hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- One of three law enforcement officers injured in a shooting in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon has been released from the hospital.

One deputy was killed and a civilian also was hurt in the shooting. An update on the civilian wasn't available.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sergeant Jake Abendshan was treated and released from the hospital Monday night. Deputy Scott Stone and an unidentified Colorado Springs police officer remain hospitalized.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said Stone was recovering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The law enforcement officers were part of a group investigating a motor vehicle theft at the Murray Hill apartments in the area of Galley Road and Murray Boulevard when the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Monday.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey said there was a struggle after officers began talking to the unidentified suspect about the stolen vehicle and gunfire erupted. All the officers were in plain clothes but wore bulletproof vests and identified themselves as officers of the law, Elder said.

Deputy Micah Flick, an 11-year-veteran of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was killed in the shooting. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, also died.

Deputy Flick leaves behind a wife and two children. The sheriff's office said donations for the Flick family can be mailed to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Foundation at 1980 Dominion Way, Suite 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80918.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days, Elder said.

Monday's incident marks the third officer killed in the line duty in the state since Dec. 31. Ten Colorado law enforcement officers, including the three fallen deputies, have been shot in the three separate incidents during the same time period.

"This senseless violence has got to end," Elder said, adding, "This was my biggest fear."