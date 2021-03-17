Colorado Senate passes school cannabis medicine bill

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Senate has passed legislation to make it easier for children with complicated medical conditions to receive cannabis-based medication at school.

Wednesday’s 33-1 vote sends the bill to the House.

One champion of the legislation is Republican Senate minority leader Chris Holbert, who cited emotional testimony by Benjamin Wann, a Douglas County student who takes a cannabis-based medication to treat his epilepsy.

Under current law, school districts must allow parents and caregivers to possess and administer cannabis-based medicine on school grounds.

School principals have discretion whether to allow school personnel to posses and administer medicine on school grounds.

The new bill would remove that discretion.