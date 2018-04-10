Colorado sees 2 avalanche deaths in 3 days

Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:44PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:16PM MDT expiring April 11 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:16PM MDT expiring April 11 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Larimer, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Weld
Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:01PM MDT expiring April 11 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan
Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 10:16AM MDT expiring April 11 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
FRISCO, Colo. — Authorities say a snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche in Colorado's central mountains, marking the second such death in the state in three days.
The Summit Daily reports the slide was triggered above the tree line on a north-facing slope east of Breckenridge on Tuesday morning. Summit County Rescue Group spokesman Charles Pitman says the snowmobiler was buried and possibly carried into some trees. The sheriff's office initially said the person who was killed was skiing.
The victim's name has not been released.
On Sunday, 57-year-old John Galvin died in an avalanche while he was backcountry skiing out of bounds near the Aspen Highlands ski resort. His body was recovered Tuesday.
Galvin had been a volunteer member of Aspen Mountain Rescue for 30 years. A second skier was injured in Sunday's avalanche but was able to call for help.