Colorado runner reaches lifetime goal of 100,000 miles

Associated Press
2:53 PM, Dec 26, 2017
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Competitors run across the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the Sydney marathon during the Blackmores Sydney Running Festival on September 20, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Cameron Spencer
2015 Getty Images

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado runner has run in all 50 states and 21 foreign countries. He has seen more than 16,750 deer, 309 bald eagles, 14 bears, five cougars, four dolphins and 130 alligators.

The Coloradoan reports Kevin Follett on Saturday reached his lifetime goal of running his 100,000th mile.

Follett's wife, three daughters and about two dozen others joined him for a 3-mile leisurely run along the Poudre River Trail near Cache la Poudre Middle School in Laporte that put him at 99,999 lifetime miles, and about 10 others jumped in when he doubled back past the school for the start of the milestone mile.

Follett's daughters, Katie Mackey and Kirsten Martin, held up a finish-line tape for their father to run through.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com

