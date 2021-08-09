Colorado Rockies 'disgusted' by fan who used racial slur against Marlins player, investigation underway

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies said they are "disgusted" after a fan used a racial slur against a Miami Marlins player during Sunday's game, according to a statement released after the game.

The slur was aimed at outfielder Lewis Brinson with the Marlins, who is Black, during the ninth inning of the game. According to the Associated Press, the fan used the slur multiple times.

"The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field," the Rockies statement reads.

The slur was heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast, according to the AP.

The incident is under investigation.