Colorado Rep. Matt Gray arrested on DUI charge after trying to pick up kids from school

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Colorado Rep. Matt Gray was arrested April 21 on a DUI charge after trying to pick up his kids at a Broomfield elementary school, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

Gray is a Democrat representing the 33rd District, which includes Broomfield and Boulder counties.

According to a police report from the Broomfield Police Department, on April 21 at 4:49 p.m., a police officer was dispatched to Coyote Ridge Elementary School, located at 13770 Broadlands Drive, in reference to an intoxicated person. Dispatch told the officer that a man had shown up to a school to pick up his children, ages 8 and 6, from the school's Before and After School Enrichment Program and appeared to be intoxicated.

When police arrived, they spoke with the person who had called 911, who identified the man as Matthew Gray, 41, according to the police report.

Gray told police he drove from work in Denver to the school to pick up his kids and that he had no problem driving. He stated what he did for work multiple times, saying, "he was a district attorney prosecutor who had prosecuted DUI cases and DV cases," according to the police report. He also showed the officer his "excellent parking job" and said he was having mental health issues. He added that his friend was parked in another lot and she was worried about him.

"I'm the state f***ing representative for this state, so, like, you can Google me if you want to," he's heard saying in the body camera footage. He then corrects himself to say he's the state representative for Broomfield.

Gray said he had "been having anxiety and panic attacks. He was having a panic attack while picking up the children today," according to the police report. During the conversation, police had to repeat questions and Gray often interrupted.

An officer explained that police were called to the school because multiple witnesses said Gray smelled like alcohol. Gray refused to do a voluntary roadside maneuver or provide a sample of his breath in a portable breath tester, according to the police report. The officer said Gray smelled of alcohol and appeared to be on "some type of controlled substance," which Gray denied.

An officer wrote in the report that Gray's eyes were bloodshot and glossy, he was slurring his words, seemed unable to finish thoughts, and appeared unsteady. Police did not see any alcohol containers in his car, according to the police report.

Police reached out to Gray's ex-wife, who was called to pick up the children. The woman said she was "grateful" for the call and "has been dealing with his drinking on her own for years," according to the police report. She said she wasn't surprised he showed up drunk at the school.

Gray became "very upset" after learning police had reached out to her and stuffed his hands in his pockets. Police asked for him to remove his hands and he did so, pulling out the contents of the pockets, which included a folding knife, according to the police report.

Police then took Gray into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. At the patrol car, Gray told police, "Just know Brian Mason is my friend" and added "not to treat him differently than we would a normal person," according to the police report.

Broomfield Police Department

He was transported to the Broomfield Detention Center, where he was booked and released on a summons for DUI.

Police spoke with several witnesses at the school.

One woman told police she received a call from Gray at 4:59 p.m. asking her to go to the school to give him and his kids a ride. She said he told her he was having a panic attack and needed help. The woman said she and Gray left work around 3 p.m. after a long day. She said he had been struggling with panic attacks for a few months, but didn't know if the work day was a factor. She said she didn't know if the panic attacks caused Gray to turn to drinking or if he took any medication for the attacks.

Police spoke with a school staff member who let Gray into the school to pick up his children. As they walked down the hall, Gray started to stumble. She then called a supervisor, according to the report.

Police also reached out to the supervisor. She said two co-workers told her Gray may be drunk and she saw him stumbling. When she tried to talk with him privately, he "became emotional and said she did not understand the situation she was putting him in," according to the report. She said she smelled liquor on his breath and he was mumbling his words. She told him she would not allow him to leave with his kids, then called the director of the program and then police.

Police interviewed the school director who said Gray appeared to be under the influence and wouldn't allow Gray to remove his kids from the school or drive anywhere. He said he tried to help Gray find another ride. He said Gray told him, "You just think I am drunk, when it's just my anxiety," according to the report. He said Gray remained calm during the ordeal.

Gray's next court date is scheduled for June 8.

In response to the incident, Chris Hopper, director of communications with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement: “Representative Matt Gray previously served as a Deputy District Attorney in the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Due to this conflict, District Attorney Brian Mason has recused his office from handling any case that could result from Rep. Gray’s arrest. The 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Jefferson County has agreed to take over prosecutorial responsibilities.”