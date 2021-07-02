Watch
Colorado Rep. Boebert raises $1.5 million for reelection

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., pauses during a news conference to announce her resolution to censure President Joe Biden, claiming he is not enforcing border security and immigration laws, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. A group of conservative Republicans also had criticism for Vice President Kamala Harris who is set to make her first visit to the U.S. Mexico border since taking office. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 5:51 AM, Jul 02, 2021
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has raised more than $1.5 million in her bid for reelection, including more than $750,000 in the fundraising quarter that ended at midnight Wednesday.

The campaign for Boebert, the first-term representative for the sprawling 3rd Congressional District, provided no details on the latest quarter's totals, including money spent and money saved in the bank. Quarterly reports are due to the Federal Election Commission on July 15.

A leading Democratic challenger, state Sen. Kerry Donovan, has raised more than $1.1 million since the start of the year, including $457,000 in the second quarter, Colorado Politics reports.

State Rep. Don Valdez of La Jara and several other Democrats are seeking to run against Boebert, who defeated five-term Rep. Scott Tipton in the GOP primary on her way to election last year. She's closely aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and assiduously assails the Joe Biden administration and Democrats in Congress.

Congressional redistricting this year, in which Colorado is adding an eighth House district and redrawing its seven existing districts, could affect the parameters of the 3rd District election.

