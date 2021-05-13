Colorado providers can start vaccinating kids 12 and up

DENVER — Colorado providers currently administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can now vaccinate kids 12 and up, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Kids under the age of 18 can receive the vaccine with parental consent. Parents don’t need to be present as long as their consent is documented, though CDPHE recommends checking with the vaccine provider to confirm.

The CDC officially made the recommendation for kids 12 and up to be vaccinated Wednesday after the FDA announced Monday it had amended the emergency use authorization for Pfizer vaccine to include children ages 12-15.

The Pfizer vaccine was shown to be safe and effective for 12-15-year-olds during a clinical trial, with 100% efficacy among the children who were vaccinated, according to CDPHE. There were no severe adverse events clearly associated with the vaccine in the trial, and the CDC and FDA will continue to monitor for safety.

CDPHE says schools, childcare and higher education currently account for the highest proportion of newly reported outbreaks.

For information on which vaccine is being administered at individual providers, visit the state’s vaccine provider map . All of the state’s Community Vaccination Sites offer the Pfizer vaccine, and most do not require an appointment.

Douglas County Schools also provided information Wednesday on vaccination clinics for students 12 and up and adults, which include: