Colorado prison radio begins airing from behind bars

AP
This image provided by the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center shows part of the interior of the building in Staunton, Va. (Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center via AP)
Posted at 1:27 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 15:27:47-05

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s first statewide prison internet radio station has launched.

The Colorado Sun reports 15 inmates from three Colorado facilities are behind Inside Wire, which started March 1 via coloradoprisonradio.com.

The station, which won’t be broadcast over the air, offers music and commentary to break up the monotony of prison life and give new perspectives on those behind bars.

The station can be heard at corrections facilities across the state, where inmates can tune in via prison TVs.

Inside Wire is a collaboration between the Colorado Department of Corrections and University of Denver’s Prison Arts Initiative.

