Colorado prison radio begins airing from behind bars

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s first statewide prison internet radio station has launched.

The Colorado Sun reports 15 inmates from three Colorado facilities are behind Inside Wire, which started March 1 via coloradoprisonradio.com.

The station, which won’t be broadcast over the air, offers music and commentary to break up the monotony of prison life and give new perspectives on those behind bars.

The station can be heard at corrections facilities across the state, where inmates can tune in via prison TVs.

Inside Wire is a collaboration between the Colorado Department of Corrections and University of Denver’s Prison Arts Initiative.