Colorado pot entrepreneurs fuel 'green rush' in Oklahoma

In this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 file photo, marijuana plants are pictured at Baker Medical in Oklahoma City. Numbers from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show sales of medical marijuana in Oklahoma are continuing to smash records. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Posted at 10:24 AM, Aug 15, 2021
OKEMAH, Okla. (AP) — Droves of Colorado entrepreneurs are buying large swaths of land in Oklahoma to grow marijuana for The Sooner State's recently legalized medical marijuana industry.

The Denver Post reports there are no caps on how many plants can be grown in Oklahoma and no limit on how many grows or dispensaries the state can handle.

That, combined with affordable land, has put Oklahoma at the epicenter of the marijuana industry.

Critics and law enforcement officials say illegal growers are diverting their product out of state for massive profits, and land prices are now being sold for five times their value.

