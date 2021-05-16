Colorado police chief arrested on assault, domestic violence charges

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — The chief of police for the town of Log Lane Village in Morgan County was arrested on assault and domestic violence charges, according to Fort Morgan police.

Joshua Katz, 33, was arrested without incident Saturday evening by officers following an incident that occurred in Log Lane Village earlier in the day, Fort Morgan police said in a Facebook post.

Katz is facing the following charges: second-degree assault, third-degree assault, false imprisonment, harassment, and domestic violence.

Katz is the chief of police for the Log Lane Village Police Department, a force of only three officers, including Katz. His current status with the department is unknown.

The Log Lane Police Department released the following statement on their Facebook page Sunday:

“The Log Lane Police Department would like to inform the citizens we serve, that we are aware of the ongoing investigation with Chief Katz and we are cooperating with the investigation and our partners at the Fort Morgan Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. We are dedicated to serving those in our community and we are always here for you.”

The Fort Morgan Police Department, with assistance from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, is handling the investigation

Katz is currently being held without bond, pending arraignment.

