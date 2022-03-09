Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Colorado panel advances security bill for elected officials

jena griswold colorado secretary of state
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a news conference about the the state's efforts to protect the process of casting a vote in the upcoming general election Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
jena griswold colorado secretary of state
Posted at 8:41 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 22:41:35-05

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado legislative committee has advanced a bill that would provide extra security, upon request, to the state's chief elections officer as well as the attorney general and state treasurer.

The bill's Democratic and Republican sponsors say it's spurred by an increase in threats against public servants — especially the secretary of state and women of color.

The bill would allow the state patrol to assign at least one officer up to 80 hours per week for the three statewide officeholders.

State lawmakers may request security under procedures to be developed by legislative leadership and the patrol, which is entrusted with security at the Capitol and surrounding state government offices.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WX480x360depth.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Test your knowledge on Denver weather