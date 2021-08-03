Colorado Olympic climber Colin Duffy, 17, qualifies for finals

TOKYO (AP) — Colin Duffy, 17, of Colorado qualified third in sport climbing’s Olympic debut Tuesday and will go on to the finals.

The teen calls Broomfield home. He is the youngest climber in the field at 17 and will joined in the finals by eighth-place teammate Nathaniel Coleman.

In May, he placed 13th at the World Championships.

Duffy is one of four Americans on Team USA's climbing team, which also includes Brooke Raboutou of Colorado.

Mickael Mawem of France is the top men’s qualifier in sport climbing and will be joined by his brother Bassa in the finals at the Tokyo Games.

Mawem won bouldering by reaching the top on three of four “problems,” was third in speed and 11th in lead to finish with 33 points. Points are based on a climber’s position and multiplied together.

Gold medal favorite Adam Ondra also will be in Thursday’s finals after qualifying fifth.

Tomoa Narasaki of Japan qualified second after finishing second in two of the three disciplines.

Bassa Mawem qualified seventh.