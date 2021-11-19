Watch
Colorado officials hear options on restoring gray wolves

AP
FILE - This June 3, 2020, file image released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows a wolf on a CPW-owned game camera in Moffat County, Colo. Government attorneys are due before a federal judge to defend a decision from the waning days of the Trump administration to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP, File)
Posted at 8:06 AM, Nov 19, 2021
DENVER (AP) — While gray wolves are under pressure from a federal delisting and increased hunting in some Rocky Mountain states, Colorado wildlife officials are considering detailed options for implementing a voter-approved reintroduction of the species.

Thursday's presentation by a task force to Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioners comes as advocacy groups fight to restore federal protections for wolves and hunting policies in some states, including Idaho and Montana, have taken an aggressive turn.

Colorado voters in 2020 narrowly approved a ballot initiative to reintroduce wolves on public lands in the sparsely populated Western Slope, where opposition to the idea is strongest.

The species was hunted to extinction in Colorado by the 1940s.

