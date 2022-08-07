Colorado nonprofit donates backpacks, supplies as back-to-school costs soar

HENDERSON, Colo. — Kids are getting ready to head back to the classroom and inflation is driving up the cost of just about everything, including school supplies.

Sunday, one metro area organization stepped up to help hundreds of families in need. The nonprofit, Adelante Community Development, held a back-to-school fair at the Mile High Flea Market in Henderson.

Nearly 1,000 kids are now more prepared for the new school year. They picked up free backpacks, books and school supplies during Sunday's event.

Brothers Roberto and Juan Campos are getting ready to head to the 9th and 8th grades. Their mother, Ana, said this event helped alleviate some financial stress.

"It helps a lot because it helps get them started. They’ll go in with what they’re getting, and depending on what the school asks for us to get, little by little we’ll get what they need," said Ana Dominguez.

The cost of school supplies is soaring this year. The National Retail Federation says an average family will be spending nearly $200 more compared to 2019.

A survey conducted by the Morning Consult shows only 36% of parents across the country said they could afford their kid's back-to-school shopping.

In total, back-to-school spending is expected to match last year’s record high of $37 billion.

In addition to the free school supplies, the event also had health screenings and Covid-19 vaccines for kids 2 and older to make sure they’re healthy this school year.

"You want to make sure that the kids start the school year ready to learn, and in order for them to be ready to learn, they need to be healthy, and they need to have all the tools they need. We may not have everything they need, but we have the basics that they can get started with," said event organizer, Maria Zubia.

If you missed the event, the group says you can reach out to them directly and they'll help you find resources available.

Denver Public Schools also has a list of a few community organizations and services that offer free school supplies, back-to-school clothes, or other support for families throughout the back-to-school season.

