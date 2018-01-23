Colorado named 5th most educated state in US

DENVER -- When it comes to education, Colorado seems to be doing better than most other states.

At least, that's the case according to WalletHub, which put the Centennial State in fifth place on its list of the most well-educated states in the country.

Massachusetts ranked first on the list, followed by fellow Northeastern states Maryland, Connecticut and Vermont. Colorado was one of only two Western states to make the top 10.

WalletHub's analysis looked at more than just educational attainment - the rankings also included things like school quality, graduation rates, test scores and gender disparities.

Though Colorado ranked fifth on the list overall, our state came in first in terms of the percentage of adults with an associate's degree or some college experience and second for the percentage of people with bachelor's degrees.

Here are the 10 most well-educated states, according to WalletHub:

1. Massachusetts

2. Maryland

3. Connecticut

4. Vermont

5. Colorado

6. Virginia

7. New Hampshire

8. Minnesota

9. Washington

10. New Jersey

Many of the least-educated states on WalletHub's list are in the South: Mississippi came in last place, with West Virginia, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama rounding out the bottom five.

