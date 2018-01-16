Colorado named 2nd best state for retirees

DENVER – If you’re looking to retire but you’re not so keen on Florida…consider Colorado.

The Centennial State just made a list of the best states in which to retire. WalletHub ranked Colorado in second place behind Florida.

To come up with the list, WalletHub ranked states in three areas: Affordability, quality of life and health care. Individual metrics included things like tax rates, access to entertainment like golf courses and museums, crime rates and health care costs and outcomes, among others.

Given its reputation as a haven for retirees, it’s no surprise that Florida landed in the top spot on WalletHub’s list. South Dakota, Iowa and Virginia rounded out the top five.

Here are WalletHub’s top 10 states for retirees:

1. Florida

2. Colorado

3. South Dakota

4. Iowa

5. Virginia

6. Wyoming

7. New Hampshire

8. Idaho

9. Utah

10. Arizona

Where’s the worst place to retire? WalletHub put Kentucky at the bottom of its list.

To see the full list, log on to wallethub.com.