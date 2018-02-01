Colorado mulling bid for Winter Olympics

DENVER — Colorado is considering making a bid as a Winter Olympics site, as early as 2026. Right now, an exploratory committee has been formed to gauge public interest and support.

"The community has to want the games and see it as a benefit for their community,” said businessman Robert Cohen, who is leading the effort. He says it’s important to have a community to move forward.

“We're not just checking the box as some people say we are. We've got too much to do and too short of time to waste their time and our time to do that," said Cohen.

Cohen says a majority of the venues are already in place.

Yet there are questions about congestion and financing. A lack of infrastructure to support a large event like the Olympics is one of the reasons the city turned down the 1976 Winter Games.

One study estimates the Winter Games would draw a smaller crowd compared to the Stock Show, noting the venues would be across the state, not just in one place.

And Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is looking into the possibility of having the private sector fund a large chunk of the cost to host the games.

Right now, citizens can voice their opinions through an online survey. Online town hall meetings will be held Thursday, Feb. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A final report is expected by mid-March.

