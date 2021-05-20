Watch
Colorado mom dies in motorcycle crash while honoring her late son

Posted at 7:57 AM, May 20, 2021
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado mother died after crashing her motorcycle during a memorial ride in honor of her son, who also was killed in a recent motorcycle accident.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports 51-year-old Diane Everett, of Milliken, lost control of her motorcycle and crashed into a ditch near Loveland on Saturday.

She was riding with more than 80 other bikers to her son's favorite spot at Horsetooth Reservoir.

Her 23-year-old son, Micheal Everett Jr., died in a motorcycle crash in nearby Berthoud on April 5.

Diane Everett was riding one of Micheal Everett Jr.’s motorcycles when she crashed.

