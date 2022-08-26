Colorado mom denies plot to kidnap son from foster home

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman has denied accusations that she plotted with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denies there was ever a planned raid.

Cynthia Abcug testified Thursday on the last day of her trial. She said she met backers of the conspiracy theory after reaching out for help on social media to get her son back.

Abcug's lawyer said his client may have made mistakes after her son was removed from her home, including letting a military veteran she never met before sleep on her couch to provide protection for her. But he said there was no evidence Abcug had plans to launch a raid or that she had taken any steps to try to pursue one.