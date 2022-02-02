Colorado Missing Persons Day events on Friday will honor more than 1,000 missing people

Events for Colorado Missing Persons Day at the Colorado State Capitol will honor the more than 1,000 people currently missing in the state.

Families, friends and the general public are invited to a series of events at the capitol on Friday starting around 9 a.m. to remember the missing. Anybody attending is welcome to bring a photo of their missing loved one. At 10 a.m., there will be a prayer vigil and reading of the names of the missing.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said more than 1,000 people in Colorado have been missing for more than six months.

“The CBI remains dedicated to identifying information about those missing in the state, through the Cold Case Database, Cold Case Task Force, and partnerships built with local and national law enforcement agencies and organizations focused on locating missing persons,” said CBI Director John Camper. “Our investigative agents, analysts and forensic scientists not only support our law enforcement community to help bring resolution to these cases, but have also dedicated resources available to families who are navigating the challenges associated with having a missing loved one.”

Colorado Missing Persons Day was started by Laura Saxton, the mother of Kelsey Schelling. It marks the anniversary of her daughter’s disappearance and acts as a way to remember all of the missing people in the state. A man was found guilty of murdering of Schelling in March 2021.

Family and loved ones can share a short tribute on the Colorado Missing Person Day Memoriam page.

Anybody in need of additional support can contact a CBI Victim Advocate at 303-239-4649.