Colorado minister finds empowerment, healing in pole dancing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado Springs pastor says she's found healing and self-empowerment in pole dancing.

The Gazette reports Diane Martin started pole dancing in 2008 and opened a studio in 2011.

For most of her ministry days, she was part of a mainline Christian denomination and didn't share much about her passion.

She says she was tired of hiding it, so she joined the Metropolitan Community Church because it's “all about total love and acceptance.” Pole dancing also is starting to gain mainstream acceptance.

It's recognized as a sport by the Global Association of International Sports Federations and is under review to be an Olympic sport in 2024.