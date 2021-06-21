Colorado marijuana telemedicine visits to end in July

DENVER — On July 10, the executive order that allowed medical marijuana doctors and patients to conduct appointments virtually will end in Colorado.

During the early days of the pandemic, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order that temporarily legalized medical marijuana telemedicine.

Initially, the order was set to expire on June 11, but was then extended until July.

“I commend the governor for recognizing that medical patients are often the most vulnerable to COVID-19, and taking the swift action to protect all of us that he did. And I’m sad to see it end,” said Truman Bradley, executive director of the Marijuana Industry Group.

Any permanent changes to marijuana telemedicine must come from the state legislature, and a House bill that would’ve made the changes permanent died in a House committee in May.

Bradley said this will have a negative impact on patients.

“The people from the disabled community, the rural patients, the people who are immunocompromised — those are the people that suffer as a result of this going away,” Bradley said.

He said those opposed to making marijuana telemedicine permanent in Colorado worry it leaves room for fraud.

When the executive order ends, online dispensary payments will no longer be allowed.

However, drive thru and walk-up dispensary services were approved by the Marijuana Enforcement Division and will be allowed to continue.