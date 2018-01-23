Colorado man suspected of killing his mother captured by marshals in Illinois

PUEBLO, Colo. – A man suspected of killing his own mother in southeast Colorado was arrested Tuesday afternoon by U.S. marshals in Illinois.

Robert Russell Inlow, 44, was arrested in Peoria, Ill. Tuesday afternoon in connection with the murder of his mother, 62-year-old Cheryl Gray of Las Animas.

Gray was discovered dead inside her home in Las Animas Monday evening after Bent County sheriff’s deputies were called to her home for a welfare check.

Colorado authorities put out a nationwide wanted bulletin for Inlow earlier Tuesday prior to his arrest. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says marshals took Inlow into custody without incident.

Authorities in Colorado will seek his extradition back from Illinois to face investigation on charges in Bent County, CBI said. Further details about Gray’s murder were not released.