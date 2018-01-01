Colorado man shot, injured after police chase

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man was shot and injured after leading a sheriff's deputy on a pursuit early Sunday in Fort Lupton, northwest of Denver.

The Greeley Tribune reports a Weld County officer tried to stop 54-year-old Michael Dwayne Nash of Fort Lupton for speeding at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday. Nash led the officer on a brief chase before stopping.

The officer reported Nash had a handgun and the officer discharged his weapon.

The Weld County sheriff's office did not say how many shots were fired or how many times Nash might have been hit. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The officer who fired the shots was placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated. The officer's name has not been released.