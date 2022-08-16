Watch Now
Colorado man shoots, kills bear after it entered his home

Posted at 9:30 PM, Aug 15, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a man shot and killed a bear that had entered his home looking for food early Saturday morning.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Rachel Gonzalez said Monday the nearly 400-pound bear flipped a lever handle door and found dog-food inside the home in the ski-resort town of Steamboat Springs. Homeowner Ken Mauldin confronted and shot at the bear multiple times, killing it.

Colorado has roughly 12,000 bears, and break-ins aren't uncommon. Residents shooting and killing bears in self-defense, however, is rare.

Gonzalez says Mauldin had a right to shoot the bear since he felt threatened.

