Colorado man sentenced for sexually assaulting two young girls

DENVER — A 37-year-old man was sentenced last week to 16 years to life in prison after he was convicted earlier this year of sexually assaulting two young girls.

Daniel Boerner, 37, was convicted in May of two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust; two counts of sexual assault on a child; one county of sexual assault on a child—pattern of abuse; and one count of aggravated incest.

Boerner sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at a family friend’s barbecue in Thornton in May 2020. While police were investigating, they found out he had also sexually assaulted another girl two years earlier who was 8 years old at the time.

A judge sentenced Boerner to 16 years to life in prison last Friday.

“This defendant used the power and stature he maintained in the lives of these young girls to prey on them,” 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said in a statement. “There are no words to describe the disgraceful actions of this defendant, and there’s no way to measure what he stole from the victims in the case. I hope they receive some sense of relief that justice was done in this case.”