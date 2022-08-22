Now-former paramedic charged with stealing fentanyl vials from Denver Health, sources and court docs say

DENVER — A now-former Denver Health paramedic is accused of stealing large quantities of fentanyl vials over a three-year period while employed by the hospital, sources tell Denver7 Investigates.

On Monday afternoon, Christopher Robert Pattinson, 40, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to 58 counts of tampering with a consumer product and obtaining a controlled substance by deception.

He will be released on a personal recognizance bond.

Federal court documents state Pattinson allegedly stole at least 50 100-microgram vials of fentanyl citrate between Nov. 8, 2021 and Jan. 13, 2022, when he was still employed by Denver Health. These vials are typically used by paramedics to treat patients. Pattinson allegedly replaced it with another substance, according to the indictment.

The indictment also reads that between Nov. 5, 2018 and Jan. 12, 2022, he obtained fentanyl "by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, and subterfuge, by misrepresenting that a vial or vials of fentanyl were used for a patient, when in fact the defendant acquired and obtained the fentanyl for himself," according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

Sources tell Denver7 Investigates that Pattinson left Denver Health in January of this year.

In a statement, Denver Health confirmed it became aware of a possible drug theft involving a Denver Health paramedic in January.

The statement continues: "We immediately notified the proper authorities and conducted an internal investigation. At the conclusion of our investigation, the paramedic was terminated."

The hospital said its internal investigation found that no patients were harmed by the paramedic's actions.

"While we had internal safeguards in place prior to this incident, we have enhanced protocols regarding control of opioids," the hospital said in its statement. "Drug diversion is a widespread and increasing problem across the nation, including at health care organizations. Denver Health’s goal is to provide the safest possible environment for our patients and workforce."

Informed sources confirmed to Denver7 Investigates that although the federal filing only details 50 vials of liquid fentanyl, the total number of missing vials could be as many as 2,000.

In court Monday, Pattinson said he is still employed and travels for work. Federal attorneys agreed to allow him to travel, as long as he checks in with the Denver Probation Office before each trip.

If found guilty, Pattinson could face up to 10 years in prison for the tampering with a consumer product charges. He could face up to four years in prison for the charge of obtaining a controlled substance by deception.

This is a developing story and will be updated.