Colorado man dies in plane crash in northwest Nebraska

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — Three people, including a Colorado man, have died in a plane crash in northwest Nebraska.

The Star-Herald reports the pilot and two passengers died Sunday when the plane went down near Chadron, Nebraska. One of the people killed was Noah Bruner of Fort Collins, according to his employer, Power2Play Sports out of Windsor.

The company said Bruner was traveling with his father and his brother's girlfriend.

The Dawes County Attorney's Office says witnesses called police saying they saw a fireball or explosion near Chadron.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. A spokesman says the six-passenger plane took off from Chadron Municipal Airport and crashed about a mile and a half away.

County officials have not released the names of the three who died.