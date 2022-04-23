Watch
Colorado man dies after setting himself on fire in front of Supreme Court building

FILE - An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building, Nov. 2, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 1:11 PM, Apr 23, 2022
WASHINGTON — A Colorado man has died after setting himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in the nation’s capital Friday night.

Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, was airlifted to a hospital after setting himself on fire for an unknown reason outside the building around 6:30 p.m.

Police said Saturday that the man had died.

Separately on Friday, four people were shot when a gunman opened fire in northwest Washington, D.C.

The injured are expected to recover and the suspect was found dead hours later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

