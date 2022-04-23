Colorado man dies after setting himself on fire in front of Supreme Court building

WASHINGTON — A Colorado man has died after setting himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in the nation’s capital Friday night.

Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, was airlifted to a hospital after setting himself on fire for an unknown reason outside the building around 6:30 p.m.

Police said Saturday that the man had died.

Separately on Friday, four people were shot when a gunman opened fire in northwest Washington, D.C.

The injured are expected to recover and the suspect was found dead hours later.

