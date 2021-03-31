Colorado man arrested after road rage crash near Scottsbluff, Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A Colorado man was arrested in Nebraska Monday after a preliminary investigation revealed that he intentionally crashed into another car several times.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Monday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), a Hyundai Santa Fe and Audi A4 were both traveling on Highway 92, west of Scottsbluff, when the driver of the Audi struck the Hyundai multiple times. The Hyundai rolled and came to rest on its roof.

Troopers with NSP and officers with other agencies responded to the crash.

There were no serious injuries.

The Audi driver, who was identified as Fabian Hernandez, 31, of Fort Collins, was arrested on charges of willful reckless driving, second-degree assault, and violation of a protection order. One of the people in the Hyundai had a protection order against Hernandez, according to NSP.

Hernandez was brought to Scotts Bluff County Jail.