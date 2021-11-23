Colorado man accused of fraudulently applying for federal, state pandemic relief

DENVER — A Colorado man is facing charges for allegedly trying to use a scheme to receive federal and state pandemic relief funds and unemployment insurance benefits he was not entitled to.

According to court documents filed with the U.S. District Court of Colorado, Daniel Stonebarger of Highlands Ranch, is accused of filing fraudulent applications to receive more than $855,000 in pandemic relief loans and grants and more than $28,000 in unemployment insurance benefits.

He’s charged with wire fraud.

Beginning around April 5, 2020, Stonebarger filed multiple fraudulent applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and the Paycheck Protection Program through the U.S. Small Business Administration, the court document says.

The document says Stonebarger received thousands in EIDLs and Economic Injury Disaster Grants for businesses, including Finish Armor LLC, You Want It We’ll Find It, Chan Agriculture LLC, Custom Cannon Carriages LLC and Custom Cannon Company LLC.

He also allegedly filed applications under relatives’ names for fake businesses, including DC4 Nano Finish LLC, Crooked Balls, Kahzz Agriculture, Jeatz Agriculture and Jeatz LLC, according to the court document. Only one of these applications was approved.

Stonebarger is also accused of filing multiple fraudulent PPP loans in June 2020, which were denied, the document says.

He also applied for and obtained thousands in Colorado Pandemic Unemployment Assistance he was not entitled to which the court documents say were used for his personal benefit.

Stonebarger is set to be arraigned on Dec. 2.

