Colorado looks to Australia to solve I-25 traffic congestion

Posted at 10:58 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 12:58:12-04

DENVER (AP) — Transportation officials in Colorado are looking to their counterparts in Australia to find a more efficient way to handle heavy traffic on Interstate 25 south of Denver.

The Denver Post reports the state will launch a pilot program using “coordinated ramp metering."

Using sensors and algorithms to make constant changes to the length of time cars wait at traffic lights on entrance ramps before merging onto the highway, engineers believe slowdowns and logjams can be greatly reduced.

Transportation officials in Melbourne implemented a similar system on a stretch of the M1 freeway a decade ago and have been successful at managing congestion.

