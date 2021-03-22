Colorado leaders react after active shooting situation at Boulder King Soopers

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado leaders are reacting after an active shooting situation at a Boulder King Soopers location on Table Mesa Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver tweeted:

"Words can do no justice to the tragedy that has unfolded this afternoon. Our community will soon grieve our losses, and begin our healing. Our brave police officers and first responders have the gratitude of our entire city."

Governor Jared Polis tweeted:

"Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy."

Sen. Michael Bennett tweeted:

"We're monitoring this tragic situation and our prayers are with the Boulder community."

Rep. Lauren Boebert released the following statement on Twitter:

"As we continue to hear the news coming out of Boulder, I’m praying for the police, first responders, and those affected by this tragedy. May God be with us as we make sense of this senseless violence, and may we unify and not divide during this time."

Rep. Joe Neguse tweeted:

"Praying for the entire #Boulder community & all of the first responders and law enforcement responding to this terrible incident."

State Senator Steve Fenberg tweeted:

"I feel like I've been holding my breath for 30 minutes awaiting news on how bad this is. Thank you @boulderpolice and nearby departments for all that you've done today in our community."

Colorado Rep. Leslie Herod tweeted:

"Praying for Boulder and our entire country. Life is precious."

King Soopers released the following statement:

"We are horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred at our King Soopers store located on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, CO.

The entire King Soopers family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation.

We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and our store will remain closed during the police investigation.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Boulder Police Department."

