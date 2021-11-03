Colorado Judicial Department enters into 2 contracts for independent investigations

DENVER — The Colorado Judicial Department has entered into two contracts, including one with a company that will investigate allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

On Wednesday morning, the department said Investigations Law Group, LLC will look into those allegations. They signed the contract on Monday.

No other details were available on the investigation, or what prompted it.

The second contract is with RCT, Ltc., which will investigate "the circumstances of a training-services contract," the department said. Currently, there are claims that this was improperly awarded to a former senior administrator, the department said. RCT, Ltc. signed the contract on Oct. 12.

Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright said he was pleased to have entered into the two contracts.

“Investigations into both matters will begin immediately," he said. "We expect the process to last several months and will provide timely updates as often as possible.”

These decisions came in the wake of Chief Justice Boatright calling for the investigations, plus recommendations from leaders from the Executive and Legislative branches of Colorado government.

“With the investigations ready to proceed, this serves as a reminder that the entire Judicial Branch is expected to cooperate with the requests and inquiries made by the investigators,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “As previously promised, the results of the investigations and recommendations of the investigators will be taken seriously and made public. I sincerely hope recommendations will be made regarding steps for critical improvements moving forward.”

As of Wednesday morning, no other details were available. Denver7 is working to learn more.