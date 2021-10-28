Colorado job counselors available at Denver7 call center Thursday evening

DENVER – If you feel stuck in in your job, it can be tough to create a roadmap for a new career.

Job counselors with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) and Denver-area Workforce Centers can help.

From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, counselors will be answering calls to the Denver7 Call Center (303-777-7492) to help you find the job you’ve always wanted.

“I would encourage job seekers,” Joe Barela, CDLE executive director said. “They need to be realistic, but they can be a little ambitious at the same time.”

Today’s job market is candidate-driven. There are more jobs available than candidates to fill them. Many job seekers are holding out for positions that pay more than they previously made or use a different skill set.

“There is a lot of disruption out there of workers thinking about, ‘Where do I want to be in my next job,’ or, ‘My current job is not meeting that need, and I want to work for someone else.’ Or maybe, ‘I have the skills and talent to work for myself,’” Barela added.

Barela says the challenge for many people is that the job search has changed. Online networking is important, and job candidates need to have skills for online interviews. Those are skills job counselors can help job seekers develop.

Again, job counselors will be available from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, by calling 303-777-7492.