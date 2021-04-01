Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Colorado is latest to weigh ban on Native American mascots

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Coop on Unsplash
Denver
Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 14:32:54-04

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are considering a proposal to ban Native American mascots in public schools and colleges.

The state Senate Education Committee is scheduled to discuss a measure Thursday that would impose a $25,000 monthly fine on public schools, colleges and universities that continue to use an American Indian-themed mascot after June 1, 2022.

READ MORE: Thompson school board votes to retire 'Indians,' 'Warriors' for Loveland High, Bill Reed MS

A database by the National Congress of American Indians says more than 1,900 schools across the U.S. have Native American-themed mascots.

Democratic Sen. Jessie Danielson says nearly two dozen schools in Colorado have mascots like the “Warriors,” “Reds” and “Savages."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting