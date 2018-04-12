Colorado investor group antes $10 million toward community effort to buy The Denver Post

Aldo Svaldi, The Denver Post
11:17 AM, Apr 12, 2018
DENVER - FEBRUARY 27: A passerby walks in front of the Denver Post and Rocky Mountain News building on February 27, 2009 in Denver, Colorado. Friday's edition was the last for the nearly 150-year-old Rocky Mountain News, Colorado's oldest newspaper. The owner E.W. Scripps Co. announced Thursday that the paper was closing down after efforts to sell the money-losing newspaper failed. About 200 Rocky staffers lost their jobs in the closing. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Getty Images

DENVER -- A group of Pikes Peak-area investors say they have gathered $10 million in pledges to potentially purchase The Denver Post and are urging others across the state to join them.

“If the terms are right, we can contribute at least $10 million to the purchase. We are in the process of hiring an investment banking firm to advise us,” said John Weiss, chair of Together for Colorado Springs and owner of the Colorado Publishing House.

The group, known as the Resurrect the Denver Post Exploratory Committee, is reaching out to other Colorado investors following recent staff reductions in the paper’s newsroom. The cuts will leave approximately 70 journalists to cover a metro area of 2.8 million people and a state with 5.6 million.

Although The Post isn’t the group’s hometown paper, Weiss said its members realize the importance of  a statewide daily centered in Denver. They believe that The Post would require millions more in working capital to restore its former depth of local coverage.

“For me, the real question is not how much The Post will cost, but how much it will cost to turn it around and bring it back,” Weiss said. “The Post needs TLC not only in editorial but in all departments — circulation, marketing, sales.”

Read the full story in The Denver Post.

