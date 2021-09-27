Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Colorado increasing minimum wage for workers

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
colorado capitol
Posted at 3:37 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 17:37:39-04

DENVER — The minimum wage in Colorado will see a slight increase next year, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Monday.

The current rate of $12.32 will be bumped up 24 cents to $12.56 on January 1, 2022. The tipped minimum wage will go up to $9.54.

The state’s minimum wage is adjusted annually based on cost of living increases and mandated by a 2006 voter-approved ballot measure.

“As we build back better, it’s great to see Colorado workers get a decent raise on the minimum wage to $12.56/hour as our state builds an economy that works for everybody,” said Governor Polis in a statement. “Investing in upskilling to help workers have the skills needed to earn much more than minimum wage is one of our top priorities, so Colorado can continue to be a place where everyone can thrive.”

Some Colorado municipalities set their own minimum wage. In Denver, the minimum wage is $14.77, which went into effect at the beginning of this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather