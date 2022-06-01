Colorado hospitals receive first shipments of baby formula amid nationwide shortage

DENVER — Colorado hospitals received first shipments of baby formula over the weekend amid the nationwide shortage, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Tuesday.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to address the formula shortage and boost production. He also authorized the Defense Department to use commercial aircraft to fly overseas formula supplies that meet federal standards to the U.S.

Over the weekend, Colorado hospitals received shipments of formula, according to CDPHE.

“We are committed to helping families access healthy, nutritious food,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of CDPHE. “We want all Coloradans to know that during this stressful and difficult shortage, multiple state agencies are working to make every resource available and ensure that every family in need can get the information and assistance they need.”

CDPHE, the Colorado Department of Human Services and the Colorado Attorney General's Office have partnered to create a landing page on its website to connect families to resources. The page will feature up-to-date information on where to find help and the latest updates on the shortage.

Last week, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order declaring a disaster emergency due to the shortage, allocating emergency funds to support the free distribution of donor human milk from Mother's Milk Bank, according to CDPHE.

The Colorado Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (COWIC) has temporarily expanded its accepted formula brands to include Earth's Best, Gerber and store brands available at COWIC-allowed options. Families are also temporarily allowed to purchase larger container sizes.