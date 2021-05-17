Colorado grocery stores and markets adjust to easing of mask requirements from state level

DENVER — Fully vaccinated Coloradans no longer have to wear a mask in most settings, and many grocery store chains have also announced customers won’t be required to wear them indoors.

Still, some markets across Denver have chosen to keep the masks around, at least for now.

"I really had to take the time to think what would be important for our customers and to our employees as far as their health," said manager of Spinelli’s Market, Kardi Constance.

Which means, for now, Constance says they’re still asking their customers and employees to wear masks.

"I know a lot of people are already vaccinated, most of my staff is vaccinated so it is not so much about them but the customers coming in to do their shopping that we have to keep safe even as we do start to gain some sort of normalcy," said Constance.

For Constance, there’s no need to rush and only when they feel the time is right they’ll move in a different direction.

"I would just rather keep masks as long as we can and make people feel as safe as possible," Constance said.

It’s a stance some customers who are vaccinated agree with.

"I am fully vaccinated and I carry a mask just in case. I feel like the people running the business can make the decision that is right for their business," Michael Dougher said.

For co-founder of Marczyk Fine Foods, Pete Marczyk, it’s been a long year of policing people to wear masks inside their store.

"It has been a challenge to say the least and mostly on our team," Marczyk said.

His employees are still required to wear masks but they are recommending customers continue wearing theirs.

"People will make personal choices based on their level of comfort. We sort of just want to move on and we expect our neighbors and our friends and family and all our community to do the right thing, we expect them to, just like they would expect us to," Marczyk said.

Gov. Jared Polis said he still recommends people who still haven’t been vaccinated to continue wearing their mask indoors .