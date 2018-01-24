Colorado flu hospitalizations continue decline from December peak

DENVER — The state’s heavy flu season appears to be loosening its grip on Colorado, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The latest numbers from the Colorado Flu Report shows flu hospitalizations continue to decline since peaking in December.
Despite the apparent decline, 197 additional hospitalized influenza cases were reported last week, which puts the total number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the season at 2,366.
Colorado has had three times its normal number of hospitalizations this flu season.
Flu Report Synopsis for the Week Ending January 20th:
Influenza-like illness reported by Kaiser Permanente (which includes providers from the North Central, Northeast, Northwest, South and South Central regions of the state) decreased from 2.69% to 2.48%. Influenza-like illness reported by Primary Care Partners (Northwest region) increased from 1.89% to 2.94%.
Sentinel hospital labs (21 of 24 reporting) tested 3,121 specimens and 532 (17.05%) were positive for influenza.
There have been a total of 111 outbreaks associated with influenza for the 2017-18 influenza season.
One novel influenza A variant (H1N2v) was detected. An individual hospitalized with influenza in the San Luis Valley was found to be infected with a novel influenza A virus, H1N2v. This individual had exposure to swine at an agricultural event in the week preceding illness onset.
One pediatric death associated with influenza was reported for the 2017-18 influenza season. This was associated with influenza A (not subtyped) and had an onset of the week ending December 30, 2017.