Colorado Firefighters Calendar 2023 tryouts take place tonight

Colorado Firefighters will be strutting their stuff on the evening of Saturday, May 7 for a good cause.

The Colorado Firefighter Calendar 2023 tryouts take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1075 Park Avenue in Denver.

Firefighters from across the state will blaze the runway with dances and other performances.

A panel of judges will determine who makes the cut for the 2023 Colorado Firefighter Calendar.

Prepping for the event hasn't been easy.

"Meal planning. Choreographing our own dance," says Mandy Stanley with the Larkspur Fire Department. "There's some work put into it."

The proceeds from the event will benefit The Trauma Center and Burn Camps Program at Children's Hospital Colorado.

"Burn survivors are able to be around kiddos that have experienced the same situations that they have," says Stanley. "Just a really fun, neat way they can feel supported and loved."

You can purchase a ticket or donate by clicking here.

