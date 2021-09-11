Colorado family remembers, honors loved one lost on 9/11 by taking part in Red Rocks stair climb

MORRISON, Colo. - Hundreds of people spent Saturday morning at Red Rocks Amphitheatre taking part in the 9/11 Stair Climb.

Firefighters, law enforcement officers and community members climbed the equivalent of 110 stories, the exact number in each of the twin towers.

For the Dowdell family, the stair climb is just one of the ways to remember one of their own.

"It feels as if it happened yesterday," said Tim Dowdell, who lost his older brother Kevin on 9/11.

"Great older brother, real proud of him. Even prior to 9/11, he did an admirable job in the fire department in New York," said Dowdell. "Then on 9/11, he paid the ultimate sacrifice."

Kevin Dowdell isn't here today, but he's one of the many reasons hundreds of others are.

"When you lose a family member, you live with it every day," said Dowdell.

Kevin was a Lieutenant for the FDNY. As a way to remember him and reflect, Tim Dowdell, Kevin's younger brother takes part in the climb alongside his children every single year.

"We carry the flag of honor to kind of lead the event," said Dowdell.

Kevin's memory doesn't only live on through his brother Tim, but also through his nieces and nephews who remember the day they lost their uncle.

"I left school and tried to get in touch with my cousin in New York," said Dowdell. "Just busy signals, he couldn't really get in touch with anybody there. So that is what I remember from that day."

For Liz, the day is another way to remember her uncle.

"The promise was to never forget and now we just need to find ways to remember," she said.