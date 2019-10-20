THORNTON, Colo. – A Colorado family is mourning the life of a loved one tragically killed last Friday.

Marine Corporal Erin Lilley-Fogle stopped to help a car on the side of the road when she was struck and killed by another car. This happened in South Carolina, where she worked for the Marine Corps. The loss has been hard for her family, who say they know what her message would be to them.

“She’ll probably tell us that she loved us and that she doesn’t want us to be angry at God or the people that were in the car or anyone and that if anything good is going to come out of this she would wanted to be us all growing closer,” sister Kristen Fogle said.

Friends and family describe her as a very loving person.

“She was the most caring honest, loving person I will ever know and love,” sister Jessica Lilley said.

“She was amazing," said her friend, Chelsea Kanouse. "She was selfless, loving, caring. Show the biggest heart you could ever imagine. She would do anything for anybody. She would give the shirt off her back to anybody. It’s hard to explain who she was in a sentence or a couple, but her personality and her aura will always always stick with me."

Lilley-Fogle joined the Marines in March of 2017 and received numerous medals in her time.

“I don’t think any of us could do more proud of her for everything she did everything she was,” Fogle said.

Lilley-Fogle's body will arrive back in Colorado on Tuesday. Her family plans to bury her on Friday, which would've been her 24th birthday.

