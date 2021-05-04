Colorado families worried about learning loss can get low-cost assessment

After a year of mixed remote and in-person learning, many Colorado families are worried their kids fell behind academically. But summer tutoring programs could help them catch up.

Jennifer Bellestri, executive director of Colorado’s Sylvan Learning Centers talked about how to measure learning loss and decide what’s best for students.

“There are some really important questions that families should be asking the classroom teacher before school is out in just a few weeks,” Bellestri said.

It’s not just about grades. Bellestri said parents should ask about their child’s academic self-confidence and their participation levels. For families who want additional assessments, Sylvan is offering a discounted $29 assessment.

“We always start with a skills assessment because we want to take students from where they are, not from where they should be,” Bellestri said.

The assessment is designed to pinpoint specific strengths and opportunities for students.