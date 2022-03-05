Watch
Colorado Division of Gaming suspends sports betting on Russian, Belarussian leagues, players and events

Posted at 7:06 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 21:06:14-05

The Colorado Division of Gaming suspended all sports betting on Russian and Belarussian leagues, players and events Friday amid the escalating war in Ukraine.

The division issued an industry bulletin Friday suspending all Russian and Belarussian governing bodies, leagues, teams, players and events from the Official Sports Betting Catalog of Events and Wagers. If a bet is not in the catalog, it may not be taken within the state of Colorado by a licensed operators.

Sports betting operators were also encouraged to review their offerings and suspend any other governing bodies, leagues, players, teams and events that represent Russia or Belarus.

The suspension is in effect until further notice, according to the division.

