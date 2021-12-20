Watch
Colorado Department of Corrections facing scourge of smuggled drugs

Posted at 7:58 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 09:58:46-05

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Department of Corrections officials say there is a scourge of narcotics flowing into the state’s facilities, including ultra-potent, hard-to-detect synthetic drugs that can be absorbed into paper and mailed to inmates.

The Colorado Sun reports data from the department shows a steep increase in the amount of drugs seized in state prisons over the past four years.

That includes cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and prescription drugs.

The state Department of Corrections inspector general says it's hard to know if her office is getting better at finding smuggled drugs or whether more are finding their way into facilities.

