Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Colorado DEA agent charged with pulling work gun on Montana bar patron

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 6:32 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 08:32:28-05

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Drug Enforcement Administration agent from Colorado is charged with pulling his government-issued handgun on a man at a Bozeman bar while he was intoxicated.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 32-year-old Ryan Donahue of Parker, Colorado, is charged with felony assault with a weapon.

Donahue made an initial appearance in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday, where his bail was set at $150,000. He did not enter a plea.

Court records say Donahue and others were leaving a Bozeman bar at 2 a.m. Monday when Donahue reportedly pulled his Glock 17 handgun and put it on or near the man's neck.

Bystanders were able to wrestle the gun away.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather